NCP chief Sharad Pawar visits cyclone-hit Raigad, seeks joint policy for aid

Published: 09th June 2020 09:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2020 09:46 PM   |  A+A-

NCP chief Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday visited Raigad in Maharashtra to take stock of the damage caused by cyclone 'Nisarga' last week, and called for a joint policy by the state and the Centre to provide maximum help for the district, which is also battling coronavirus outbreak.

The cyclone had caused huge devastation in parts of the coastal district, about 115 km away from Mumbai, on June 3 after making landfall near Shrivardhan.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had announced an immediate relief of Rs 100 crore for Raigad.

Pawar's party is a key constituent in the tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi government headed by the Shiv Sena.

Talking to reporters after touring Raigad district, Pawar said paddy crop, horticulture and fisheries have suffered huge damage due to the cyclone.

"Coconut and cashew orchards also got destroyed. Unless the Centre steps in to assist the state government, a good financial package is not possible. I will speak to the Union government once panchnamas (damage assessment) is done after the visit of a Central team to the district," the former Union agriculture minister said.

He said small businesses were severely affected because of disruption caused in the supply of power in the aftermath of the cyclone.

"There is also a problem with drinking water. Cyclonic rains damaged food grains provided to the district for the lockdown. The state government will provide fresh supplies soon," he said.

During his visit, Pawar interacted with locals at a market in Mangaon where district guardian minister Aditi Tatkare and Raigad Lok Sabha MP Sunil Tatkare were also present.

He also visited Mhasala and Dive Agar villages and discussed the situation with local people.

The hospital in Mhasala got damaged in the cyclone while chikoo and coconut plantations in Dive Agar suffered extensive damage.

The NCP chief also visited Harihareshwar and Shrivardhan which bore the brunt of 'Nisarga'. During his interaction, people demanded compensation and immediate restoration of power supply.

In Shrivardhan, Pawar held a meeting with local officials and asked them to do an appropriate assessment of the damage so that the affected people will get compensation.

Six persons were killed and 16 injured in the state in the cyclone-related incidents like falling of electricity poles on June 3. The government had given aid of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of the deceased.

