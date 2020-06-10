STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
50-bed COVID-19 facility for cops set up in Navi Mumbai

Published: 10th June 2020

Workers set up beds at a coronavirus care centre of Nagpur Municipal Corporation.

For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Health Minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday inaugurated a 50-bed COVID-19 care centre for police personnel at the Navi Mumbai police headquarters in Kalamboli.

Speaking to reporters, the minister condoled the deaths of 35 police personnel due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We want police personnel who put their lives at risk to have the best care if they get infected by a coronavirus," Deshmukh said.

All police commissioners and superintendents have been instructed to start such facilities, he said.

"Although nearly 3,500 personnel have contracted the deadly infection in the state, the police don't hesitate in discharging their duties at quarantine centers, isolation wards or any other highly contagious areas," he said.

Senior officials including Navi Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Kumar were present for the inauguration of the 50-bed facility.

"All police personnel need is a pat on their backs and a signal that their interests and welfare will be taken care of," the minister said.

