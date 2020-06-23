STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

At least 70 COVID-19 positive patients go missing in Mumbai, enquiry to be conducted

Earlier, an 82-year-old woman who was tested positive had gone missing for over eight days in Jalgaon, and later she was found dead in the toilet of the same hospital.

Published: 23rd June 2020 09:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2020 09:25 PM   |  A+A-

An aerial view of Appa Pada and Kranti Nagar slum COVID-19 hotspots during the ongoing nationwide lockdown at Malad in Mumbai Tuesday June 23 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: At least 70 coronavirus positive patients have disappeared from Mumbai over the last three months and the city's civic body, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, has sought police's help over it.

“These patients belonged to the BMC’s P ward (Malad area), part of Mumbai suburbs. The patients switched off their mobile phones hence tracking them is turning out to be difficult. This locality was marked as emerging Covid 19 positive patient’s locations. The BMC has sought the police help to locate these missing patients,” said a senior official.

And as Mumbai continues to observe a surge in coronavirus cases with over 67,000 cases, the BMC has also taken to door-to-door testing in containment zones to curb community spread.

“We have submitted the mobile number, Aadhar card’s photocopies and other details to police so they it will be easy for them to find out these missing patients. This information were collected during the test of these patients. The phones IMEI number may be used by police to trace the patients.

"Once the patients are traced they will send back to hospitals for further treatment. We have to also check whether they are in Mumbai or left the city or gone anywhere. We got the primary report that these were the migrant patients so they might have left the city as well,” said a civic official requesting anonymity.

Earlier, an 82-year-old woman who was tested positive had gone missing for over eight days in Jalgaon, and later she was found dead in the toilet of the same hospital.

After this incident, the three doctors including the dean of the concerned hospital were suspended for their negligence.

Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said an enquiry will be conducted for the missing patients and those accountable will be punished accordingly.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus Mumbai
India Matters
IT Minister KT Rama Rao at the Hyderabad IT GRID development meeting with industry leaders at the NSL Arena in Uppal on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)
Five new IT parks to come up in East Hyderabad
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Kerala: Rape convict former priest seeks bail to marry survivor
President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Relief to Indian students as Trump agrees to revoke visa curbs
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
60% Covid-infected persons in Kerala are asymptomatic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
International Flights to USA, France to resume through air bubbles
Twitter (Photo | AP)
How were Twitter accounts of Bill Gates, Elon Musk and others hacked?
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp