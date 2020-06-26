Mumbai breathes sigh of relief as COVID-19 cases doubling rate goes up from 3 to 40 days

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: In a big relief for Mumbai, the coronavirus cases doubling rate has gone up from three to 41 days now, thanks to aggressive tracing, testing and isolation strategy.

“BMC’s Covid 19 prevention strategy is effectively working out. The average duration of doubling of patients has crossed forty days now. Interestingly, on June 24, 2020, this doubling period has reached 41 days while on June 16, it was 30 days. The duration of doubling patient increased from 30 days to 41 days,” stated in the BMC report.

BMC report further stated that the average percentage of daily growth in the number of patients also declined from 2.30 per cent on June 17 to 1.72 per cent on June 24, 2020.

BMC chief Iqbal Singh Chahal said that preventing the spread of coronavirus is a major challenge, mainly in densely populated areas of Mumbai.

He however added that in order to meet this challenge, the BMC administration is emphasizing on all-round preventive measures.

“As a result, available corona infections in the BMC area can be effectively curtailed. WE are also taking necessary actions regarding medical treatment in a consistent manner,” he said, adding the slowing Covid 19 patient doubling rate is a matter of relief to all Mumbaikars.

“This statistic is based on the analysis of the last seven days that data collected from all 24 administrative wards of the BMC,” BMC official said.

Moreover, the doubling period of coronavirus positive patients in 'H (East) ward of BMC that includes Bandra East-Khar East has been as high as 97 days.

“After that, 91 days in 'F North' -- Matunga area, 76 days in 'E' Byculla area, 73 days in 'L' Kurla area and 69 days in Fort-A Colaba locality,” reads the chart given by the BMC.

Interestingly, more cases are emerging out of the suburban localities instead of South Mumbai. The K East (Andheri) is the current hotspot of coronavirus cases in Mumbai.