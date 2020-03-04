Home Cities Mumbai

Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh revokes predecessor's order seeking action against 12 cops

Joinct CP (Admin) Naval Bajaj said that the police officers had bypassed Barve, the-then Mumbai Police chief, and applied directly to Maharashtra DGP for their transfer in the ATS.

Senior IPS officer Param Bir Singh being felicitated by outgoing Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve as he takes charge from the latter

Senior IPS officer Param Bir Singh being felicitated by outgoing Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve as he takes charge from the latter. (File photo| PTI)

MUMBAI: Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh has revoked his predecessor Sanjay Barve's order for initiating action against 12 police officers who directly applied for transfer in the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad, while bypassing the commissionerate.

This is Barve's second order which has been reversed by Singh after taking charge of the top police post in Mumbai. Singh last week stayed the orders of transfer of nearly 25 police officers signed by Barve before he retired.

The order for revoking the action initiated against the 12 police officers, including stopping their increment, was issued by Joint Commissioner of Police (Administration) Naval Bajaj on Tuesday, an official said.

He said that the 12 police officers had bypassed Barve, the-then Mumbai Police chief, and applied directly to Maharashtra DGP Subodh K Jaiswal for their transfer in the ATS. According to the new order, the 12 police officers have filed satisfactory replies to the show-cause notices issued to them, following which the earlier order of stopping their increment for a year stood cancelled.

The official said that however, the new order also asked these police officers not to repeat such kind of act. The Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government appointed senior IPS officer Param Bir Singh as the Mumbai police commissioner on Saturday. Singh was earlier Director General of the state Anti- Corruption Bureau (ACB).

