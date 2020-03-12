STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mumbai tea vendor offers free tea to women on International Women's Day

Manoj Thakur, a tea vendor in Mumbai offered tea free of cost to all women visiting his stall.

Published: 12th March 2020 02:53 PM

Tea

For representational purposes

By ANI

MUMBAI: Manoj Thakur, a tea vendor offered tea free of cost to all women visiting his stall. He said that he took the decision as he wanted to do something special on International Women's Day.

Thakur, has also put up a banner near his tea stall which reads--"Happy Women's Day, We are celebrating March 9th 2020, 3 pm to 7 pm. Free Chai for all the respected women."

Speaking to ANI, Manoj said, "I have been selling tea for 10-15 years so I felt I should do something different and special on this Women's Day. Women customers visit here frequently. Our Prime Minister also used to sell tea, so I am inspired by him. No work is small or big."

"The women customers have given a positive response after they saw the banner which I have put here regarding this initiative," he added.

