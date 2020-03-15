Coronavirus outbreak: Mumbai Police clamps prohibition on tours

By IANS

MUMBAI: With 31 coronavirus cases in the state - the highest in the country -- including five in Mumbai, the city police has prohibited all types of group tour, here on Sunday.

The order - which came into effect from today - includes domestic or foreign tours of people travelling together independently or organised by private tour operators or others, till March 31.

However, Deputy Commissioner of Police Pranaya Ashok said that if anyone, including private tour operators, required to travel under exceptional circumstances, they may do so after clearance from Mumbai Commissioner of Police.

The latest order came as the Maharashtra government receded into a partial shutdown with schools, colleges, malls, cinemas, multiplexes, public functions, any type of mass gatherings, etc, till the month-end.