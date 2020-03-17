Maharashtra reports 1st death, India its 3rd as 63-year-old succumbs to virus in Mumbai

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

MUMBAI: A 63-year-old man, who was tested positive for coronavirus, died in Mumbai's Kasthurba Gandhi hospital on Tuesday morning taking the number of deaths due to COVID-19 in India to three. This was the first coronavirus death reported in Maharashtra.

"This 63-year-old the patient was admitted on March 8 in Kashturba Hospital. He had a history of international travel and had returned from Dubai. He was also suffering from other ailments. His immunity was quite low therefore he succumbed easily to the coronavirus. His wife and other family members were admitted to the hospital with suspected coronavirus infections. Earlier he was admitted at the Hinduja Hospital, and later brought in Kasturba hospital," said a doctor from the hospital adding that the other patient's health is now stable.

Maharashtra, at the moment, has recorded 39 coronavirus-positive cases. To identify the self-quarantined coronavirus suspected patients, the Maharashtra government has asked them to self stamp on their left hand with the message - 'Home Quarantined'.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had called for a cabinet meeting today where the decision to close down government offices will be taken.

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said that there are many flyers who have been advised to isolate themselves or self quarantine. "We have so far directed 621 people who are corona suspected for self-quarantine. The inked ‘Home Quarantined’ stamp will last for minimum 14 days," Tope added.



Tope said that it will help others. 'The precaution is only prevention. Therefore, people have to cooperate. Social distancing is also important. At home and during self-quarantine, the assigned person of the family will only take care of this particular suspected person in home.'

The BMC has also asked the private firms not to engage 100 per cent staffers in offices.

"Fifty per cent of staffers should be allowed to work from home. This will help to reduce the crowd on road, rail and buses. Besides, the corporation has also made an agreement to keep the isolated corona suspected patients," said civic hospital.

The Maharashtra government has prohibited the entry of devotes in all religious places. As per the government order, Siddhivinayak temples in Mumbai, Sai Baba temples at Shirdi and other trusts closed down the entry of the temple for common people.