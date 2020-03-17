STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Maharashtra reports 1st death, India its 3rd as 63-year-old succumbs to virus in Mumbai

India on Tuesday recorded the third death due to COVID-19 with a 63-year-old man from Mumbai, who died with symptoms of the novel coronavirus at Kasturba Hospital.

Published: 17th March 2020 11:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2020 06:33 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had called for a cabinet meeting today where the decision to close down government offices will be taken.

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: A 63-year-old man, who was tested positive for coronavirus, died in Mumbai's Kasthurba Gandhi hospital on Tuesday morning taking the number of deaths due to COVID-19 in India to three. This was the first coronavirus death reported in Maharashtra.

"This 63-year-old the patient was admitted on March 8 in Kashturba Hospital. He had a history of international travel and had returned from Dubai. He was also suffering from other ailments. His immunity was quite low therefore he succumbed easily to the coronavirus. His wife and other family members were admitted to the hospital with suspected coronavirus infections. Earlier he was admitted at the Hinduja Hospital, and later brought in Kasturba hospital," said a doctor from the hospital adding that the other patient's health is now stable.

ALSO READ: COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES

Maharashtra, at the moment, has recorded 39 coronavirus-positive cases. To identify the self-quarantined coronavirus suspected patients, the Maharashtra government has asked them to self stamp on their left hand with the message - 'Home Quarantined'. 

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had called for a cabinet meeting today where the decision to close down government offices will be taken.

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said that there are many flyers who have been advised to isolate themselves or self quarantine. "We have so far directed 621 people who are corona suspected for self-quarantine. The inked ‘Home Quarantined’ stamp will last for minimum 14 days," Tope added.

ALSO READ: Can cash spread coronavirus? Go digital, say experts

Tope said that it will help others. 'The precaution is only prevention. Therefore, people have to cooperate. Social distancing is also important. At home and during self-quarantine, the assigned person of the family will only take care of this particular suspected person in home.'

The BMC has also asked the private firms not to engage 100 per cent staffers in offices.

"Fifty per cent of staffers should be allowed to work from home. This will help to reduce the crowd on road, rail and buses. Besides, the corporation has also made an agreement to keep the isolated corona suspected patients," said civic hospital.

The Maharashtra government has prohibited the entry of devotes in all religious places. As per the government order, Siddhivinayak temples in Mumbai, Sai Baba temples at Shirdi and other trusts closed down the entry of the temple for common people.   

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kasturba Hospital Mumbai Coronavirus death Maharashtra Coronavirus death Maharashtra coronavirus Mumbai coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
A mall that has been locked down as part of coronavirus curbs in Bhubaneshwar. (Photo | Irfana, EPS)
COVID-19: India proposes extensive social distancing measures
The Supreme Court of India (File photo | PTI)
First Army, now Navy: SC nods yes to permanent commission for women 
Youngsters travelling in a train wear face masks as part of precautionary measures due to the coronavirus scare. A scene from Kozhikode railway station on Monday | Manu R Mavelil
65 lakh people vulnerable to coronavirus in Kerala, says IMA
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
Moody's lowers India's GDP growth forecast to 5.3% in 2020

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This is how India's temples are handling coronavirus
India set to be locked down? Government proposes extensive social distancing measures
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp