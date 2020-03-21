STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Coronavirus: Mumbai Metro to suspend services on Sunday in view of 'Janta Curfew'

Mumbai Metro One, a part of the Anil Ambani-led Reliance Infrastructure operates on 11.4 km Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar corridor with a daily ridership of nearly 4 lakh passengers.

Published: 21st March 2020 04:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2020 04:30 PM   |  A+A-

Workers sanitize Mumbai Metro in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday March 19 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Mumbai metro services will be suspended on Sunday, in view of the 'Janta Curfew', officials said.

Mumbai Metro One, a part of the Anil Ambani-led Reliance Infrastructure operates on 11.4 km Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar corridor with a daily ridership of nearly 4 lakh passengers.

The announcement comes a day after Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) announced the suspension of monorail services on March 22.

"In continuation of its fight against Covid-19 and in support of Prime Minister's appeal of Janta Curfew, Mumbai Metro One suspends operations on Sunday, March 22, to encourage people to stay at home and make Janta Curfew an unprecedented success," Mumbai Metro One spokesperson said in a statement.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged citizens to observe Janta curfew by not going out of their homes from 7 am to 9 pm on Sunday amid novel coronavirus pandemic.

As many as 21 cases of Covid-19 virus have been reported in Mumbai with one death.

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus positive patients in Maharashtra has risen to 63 with 11 more positive cases reported in the last 24 hours, officials said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Janta Curfew Mumbai Metro Coronavirus COVID-19 Mumbai Metro One
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Daily wage labourer returning in train taking necessary precaution. (Photo | R Sathish Babu/EPS)
Coronavirus: All passenger trains suspended, complete lockdown in 75 districts across India
Health department staff testing passerby with infrared thermometer to detect symptoms of coronavirus infection at the Velanthavalam check post on the outskirts of Coimbatore on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/A Raja Chidambaram)
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu partially closes its border with Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh
Gallery
Find out the last wish and moments of death row convicts before they were executed.
Nirbhaya convicts to Ajmal Kasab: This is what their last wish was before they were hanged
Rabindranath Tagore's 'Hard Times'
World Poetry Day 2020: Poems to read during days of coronavirus pandemic, social distancing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp