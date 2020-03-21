STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Coronavirus outbreak: Stable patients to be discharged from civic hospitals in Mumbai

The BMC chief directed all hospitals to have blood donation camps to develop ample reserves of blood for any contingency.

Published: 21st March 2020 12:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2020 01:16 PM   |  A+A-

So far 11 people have tested positive to coronavirus in Mumbai and 127 people are admitted for possible infection.

So far 11 people have tested positive to coronavirus in Mumbai and 127 people are admitted for possible infection. (Photo | Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: With the number of coronavirus positive cases on the rise in the city, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has decided to discharge all 'stable' patients from municipal hospitals in order to make more space available during exigencies, a civic official said on Saturday.

Municipal commissioner Praveen Pardeshi, who is the 'empowered authority' under the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897, late Friday issued a directive to prevent spread of Covid-19 within civic hospitals and preserve medical supplies, equipment, bed capacity and manpower for future contingencies related to pandemic disease, an official said.

"All stable patients admitted in the specialty units and not requiring tertiary care to be discharged with immediate effect," reads the directive. Patients requiring tertiary care, and cannot be discharged, would be retained in specialty facility,' the directive says.

ALSO READ: ICMR revises testing strategy to fight spread of new coronavirus

The BMC chief also directed shifting of all stable patients to peripheral hospitals near to their residence, if they require further hospitalisation, but can be managed by the peripheral hospitals.

He also directed the suspension of outpatient departments (OPDs) dealing with issues like hypertension, asthma, diabetes, thyroid, hematology and geriatric care.

"OPDs of broad specialty should be restricted to 100 patients daily so that adequate distance can be maintained among the patients," reads the directive.

ALSO READ: COVID-19 LIVE

He also directed to run the screening OPDs and the OPDs for cough, fever, and cold, round the clock to minimize the patient flow in the casualty units.

It also directed that Covid-19 suspects, their contacts and the patients with a history of international travel should be brought to Kasturba Hospital and other designated hospitals.

The BMC chief also instructed hospitals to defer routine or elective surgeries by two to three weeks.

"No floor beds and sharing of beds shall be allowed and inter-bed distance to be maintained to one meter in all the wards," he said.

The BMC chief also directed all hospitals to have blood donation camps to develop ample reserves of blood for any contingency.

So far 11 people have tested positive to coronavirus in Mumbai and 127 people are admitted for possible infection, besides over 100 others who are admitted at quarantine facilities.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mumbai civic hospitals Mumbai hospitals Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation COVID 19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Daily wage labourer returning in train taking necessary precaution. (Photo | R Sathish Babu/EPS)
Coronavirus: All passenger trains suspended, complete lockdown in 75 districts across India
Health department staff testing passerby with infrared thermometer to detect symptoms of coronavirus infection at the Velanthavalam check post on the outskirts of Coimbatore on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/A Raja Chidambaram)
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu partially closes its border with Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh
Gallery
Find out the last wish and moments of death row convicts before they were executed.
Nirbhaya convicts to Ajmal Kasab: This is what their last wish was before they were hanged
Rabindranath Tagore's 'Hard Times'
World Poetry Day 2020: Poems to read during days of coronavirus pandemic, social distancing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp