Coronavirus: Section 144 imposed in parts of Maharashtra, Anti-CAA 'Mumbai Bagh' protest put on hold

By PTI

MUMBAI: Police have imposed prohibitory orders in Mumbai, Pune and Thane cities of the state from early Monday to March 31.

Police have invoked section 144 of the CrPC, which gives them wide-ranging preventive and remedial enforcement powers.

As per the orders, the restrictions have been imposed in Mumbai, Pune and Thane cities from Monday 5 am to March 31.

The Mumbai police had earlier issued a separate order for section 144 for a period between 9 pm on Sunday, the time the Janata curfew ended, till 5 am on Monday.

As per the orders, religious events, cultural ceremonies, festivals, fairs, sporting activities in private or public places where five or more people come together, will be prohibited.

The order will restrict the presence or movement of one or more persons in public places and also any vehicles carrying such persons.

The ban is also applicable to restaurants, eateries, permit rooms, pubs, malls, theatres, swimming pools, schools, colleges and gyms.

However, the order does not apply to establishments that come under essential services such as hospitals, pathology labs, post offices, banks, water supply, power companies, groceries, clinics, petrol pumps railway stations, ST stands, airports and last rites.

Violators would be punished under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code, the order said.

Nearly two months after it began, the anti-CAA protest at Nagpada here, which came to be known as the 'Mumbai Bagh' protest, was put on hold from Sunday due to the coronavirus outbreak, its participants said.

The protest against the CAA, NRC and NPR was going on since January 26 this year.

"The protesters have started returning home due to the coronavirus outbreak and also because section 144 has been imposed in the state. The stir has been put on hold temporarily. But it will resume again later," one of the protesters said.

"We are equally willing to stop the spread of coronavirus by not gathering at the protest site. The protest will, however, continue online," a woman protester said.

"We may have differences with the government on CAA NRC and NPR, but we are with the government in the fight against COVID-19," she said.

Rubaid Ali Bhojani said, "All the protesters at Mumbai Bagh have withdrawn due to the coronavirus pandemic and as responsible citizens, we are following the state government's guidelines and measures."

