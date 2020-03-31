STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus: Mumbai's vacant properties to turn into quarantine centres

As per the circular, officials will provide food and make basic arrangements at these quarantine facilities.

Police personnel stop commuters at the entry-exit way of Madhusudan society at Dahisar East after it was completely closed following few positive cases of COVID-19 being reported in the area in Mumbai Tuesday March 31 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: With the rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Tuesday said it will use vacant properties in residential buildings, lodges, clubs and exhibition halls to quarantine suspected patients.

The civic body issued a circular stating that vacant properties will be used to quarantine those who are suspected to have been exposed to coronavirus.

The BMC has authorised its assistant commissioners to requisition vacant residential buildings, lodges, hotels, dharamshalas, clubs, exhibition centres, colleges, hostels, dormitories, cruise ships, banquet halls and gymkhanas with immediate effect.

The civic body also warned action against property owners, who refused to adhere to its orders.

Officials may initiate action under section 188 (disobeying an order issued by a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code against those who refuse to comply with the BMC's directive, it read.

These vacant properties will be used for 14-day quarantine of people who were in close contact with COVID-19 patients, especially those living in slums, chawls and other densely populated areas, a civic official said.

"The BMC will provide food and other facilities at these quarantine centres," he added.

