Mumbai COVID-19 tally tops 9,000 with 510 new cases; 18 die

"Out of the 18 deaths, 10 patients had co-morbidities, while three others had age-related factors," the BMC claimed.

Published: 04th May 2020 10:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2020 10:28 PM   |  A+A-

Dharavi Medical Practitioners Association practice COVID-19 screening for residents at Dharavi in Mumbai

Dharavi Medical Practitioners Association practice COVID-19 screening for residents at Dharavi in Mumbai. (File photo| ANI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: With no sign of a let-up in the COVID-19 spread in Mumbai, the tally of cases crossed the 9,000-mark on Monday with the addition of 510 new patients, while 18 more died due to the viral infection, the city civic body said.

The new cases, reported in the last 24 hours, took Mumbai's COVID-19 tally to 9,123, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

According to a BMC release, the death toll reached 361 after 18 more patients, most of them with co-morbidities, succumbed to the disease in the city in the last 24 hours.

The BMC said 436 new suspected coronavirus patients were admitted to various hospitals in the city.

Also, during the period, 104 people recovered from the disease and were discharged from hospitals. According to the release, so far 1,908 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the metropolis.

Nine of the deceased were above 60 years, while seven were in the 40 to 60 age bracket, the release said, adding the remaining two patients were aged below 40.

The civic body said it plans to increase the bed capacity of its COVID-19 hospitals like Nair, KEM, St George, and Seven Hills to 4,750 from the existing 3,000, in the next few days.

This is being done to enhance treatment capacity to handle serious coronavirus patients, the BMC said.

Mumbai COVID-19 figures are as follows:Positive cases 9,123, new cases 510, deaths 361, discharged 1,908, active cases 6,854, patients admitted so far 11,900.

Coronavirus
