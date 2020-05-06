Mumbai COVID-19 cases cross 10,000-mark; death toll at 412

By PTI

MUMBAI: The number of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai on Wednesday crossed the 10,000-mark at 10,527 with 769 new cases and 25 deaths, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The overall death toll has crossed the 400 mark to reach 412, a release said.

It took nearly 56 days for the COVID-19 cases to cross the 10,000-mark, after the country's financial capital reported its first case on March 11 and 49 days to cross the 400 deaths.

This is despite the government enforcing the lockdown since March 25 to check the spread of the infection.

With its 10,527 cases, Mumbai now accounts for almost 63.81 percent of the total 16,758 cases in Maharashtra. Similarly, of the total 651 deaths recorded in the state, Mumbai's share is almost 63.28 percent at 412, as per the PTI estimate.

"Of the 25 new deaths in Mumbai, 19 patients were suffering from various comorbidities," the BMC release said.

A total of 215 of the total 769 new cases were tested in various private laboratories between May 2-4, it said. 159 patients were discharged from various hospitals after recovery on Wednesday, taking their number to 2,287.

"443 new suspected coronavirus cases have been admitted in various hospitals," the release said.

Considering the rise in the number of cases and in order to enhance the treatment and isolation capacity, the BMC is now planning to set up more Corona Care Centres (CCCs) in the next 15 days.

"CCC2s, where asymptomatic positive cases from highly dense slum pockets will be kept, are being developed at Mahalaxmi Race Course, Nehru Science Centre, BKC MMRDA Ground, Mahim Nature Park and NESCO Ground in Goregaon," the release said.

With the new facilities, the total capacity will be enhanced from the current 14,000 beds to 34,000 beds.

The civic body also said that in order to improve the beds for critical patients, the capacity is being enhanced from 3,000 beds to 4,750 beds in various hospitals like Nair, KEM, Seven Hills etc.

"In addition, mobile ICU beds are also planned at NSCI Dome," the civic body said.

The BMC said it crossed the one lakh-mark of COVID tests in Mumbai which were conducted through six public sector laboratories and 11 private ones.

Highlighting that the positivity rate among the tested samples is 10%, the BMC claimed that out of the total cases reported so far, it is seen that the percentage of the recovered patients in Mumbai is 21% and the case fatality is 3.9%.

Mumbai COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,527, new cases 769, total deaths 412, discharged 2,287, active cases 7,828, and patients admitted so far 12,749.