STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Maharashtra Police loses five corona warriors to COVID-19

The assistant sub-inspector, posted at Solapur MIDC police station, was admitted to the civil hospital there on Tuesday after he tested positive for coronavirus.

Published: 07th May 2020 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2020 08:10 PM   |  A+A-

Residential of Parel area clapping for Mumbai Police while they march during the nationwide lockdown amid coronavirus pandemic, in Mumbai

Mumbai Police has decided to ask its personnel above the age of 55 years to stay at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Five police personnel in Maharashtra have succumbed to COVID 19 and 487 cops infected with the deadly virus while maintaining the law and order in the state.

In the latest case on Thursday, a 58-year-old assistant sub-inspector of police has died of coronavirus in Solapur district, an official said. on Thursday.

The ASI, posted at Solapur MIDC police station, was admitted to the civil hospital on Tuesday after he tested positive for coronavirus. He died while undergoing treatment at the hospital on Wednesday, the official said. The victim, who was set to retire after four months, was on duty till last week, he said.

Maharashtra Police expressed grief over the personnel's demise. "DGP and all ranks of Maharashtra Police offer their condolences to the bereaved family," the state police said in a tweet.

State Home minister Anil Deshmukh said three cops in Mumbai, one in Pune while one in Solapur have lost their lives to the virus. “As many as 487 police personnel, who tested positive for the virus, are now undergoing treatment,” said Deshmukh.

The minister said the government will extend all possible help to the deceased warrior’s families.
 
The government is planning to offer Rs 50 lakh to Rs 65 lakh to the family of the deceased police personnel, Deshmukh said. “The moral of the police has broken down with the third extension of lockdown. The cops have been on the field for the past two months without any weekly off and holiday. They have literally exhausted. They need a break."

"Following the death of five personnel, many cops are worried about their family and future,” said a police official on the condition of anonymity.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Maharashtra police corona warriors
Coronavirus
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrant workers decide to cycle 1700 kms from TN to MP
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Chander Nagar in East Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Nainital locals brave hailstorm to throng liquor stores
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards: Abhijit Banerjee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lockdown Tales: Chennai priest serves humanity during lockdown by distributing free masks
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
Gallery
May 7, 2020 marks the 159th birth anniversary of one of India's most revered Nobel laureates and visionaries. Here are some quotes by him that were hidden life lessons for all. (Photo | EPS)
15 Rabindranath Tagore quotes to remember the Nobel laureate on his 159th birth anniversary
A relief worker carries an unconscious child on his shoulders as he rushes towards a nearby hospital after a gas leak from LG Polymers plant near Visakhapatnam. (Photo| G Satyanarayana, EPS)
Disturbing images of Visakhapatnam's polymers gas leak tragedy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp