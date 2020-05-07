Maharashtra Police loses five corona warriors to COVID-19

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Five police personnel in Maharashtra have succumbed to COVID 19 and 487 cops infected with the deadly virus while maintaining the law and order in the state.

In the latest case on Thursday, a 58-year-old assistant sub-inspector of police has died of coronavirus in Solapur district, an official said. on Thursday.

The ASI, posted at Solapur MIDC police station, was admitted to the civil hospital on Tuesday after he tested positive for coronavirus. He died while undergoing treatment at the hospital on Wednesday, the official said. The victim, who was set to retire after four months, was on duty till last week, he said.

Maharashtra Police expressed grief over the personnel's demise. "DGP and all ranks of Maharashtra Police offer their condolences to the bereaved family," the state police said in a tweet.

State Home minister Anil Deshmukh said three cops in Mumbai, one in Pune while one in Solapur have lost their lives to the virus. “As many as 487 police personnel, who tested positive for the virus, are now undergoing treatment,” said Deshmukh.

The minister said the government will extend all possible help to the deceased warrior’s families.



The government is planning to offer Rs 50 lakh to Rs 65 lakh to the family of the deceased police personnel, Deshmukh said. “The moral of the police has broken down with the third extension of lockdown. The cops have been on the field for the past two months without any weekly off and holiday. They have literally exhausted. They need a break."

"Following the death of five personnel, many cops are worried about their family and future,” said a police official on the condition of anonymity.