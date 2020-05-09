COVID-19: Doctor attached to Mumbai's Byculla Jail tests positive

By Online Desk

MUMBAI: After 77 inmates of Mumbai's Arthur Road jail, now a doctor attached to Byculla Jail in the Maharashtra capital has tested positive for novel coronavirus, officials said on Friday.

It was being found out if any inmate came in contact with the doctor, an official said.

Earlier, 77 inmates of Arthur Road Jail and 26 staffers were detected with the infection.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Friday that those supplying vegetables and milk at the Arthur Road Jail might have been carriers of the deadly virus, leading to several inmates contracting the infection.

All of them have been quarantined.

The Uddhav Thackeray government locked down eight prisons in the state including Arthur Road jail last month to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

"The jail was already locked down. So those supplying vegetables and milk may have carried the disease there," Home Minister Deshmukh told PTI over the phone.

The minister also said that no fresh coronavirus cases were reported from the prison on Friday.

(With PTI Inputs)