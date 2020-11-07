Major fire at godown in Mumbai's Malad, dousing operation on

By PTI

MUMBAI: A major fire broke out at a godown in the western suburb of Malad in Mumbai on Friday evening but nobody was reported injured in the incident, a civic official said.

The blaze erupted around 5.50 pm at the godown located in Triveni Nagar area, and it had not been put out completely even five hours later, fire brigade sources said late at night.

The flames were confined to a stock of wooden furniture and plywood in the godown spread over around 8,000 square feet area, they said.

Seven fire engines and four jumbo tankers had been sent to the spot to bring the fire under control.

The fire was initially categorized as level-1 (minor), but was upgraded to level-2 around 6.50 pm.