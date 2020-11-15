STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Mumbai's Siddhivinayak temple to allow 1,000 devotees beginning November 16

Religious places in Maharashtra, which have been shut since a COVID-19 lockdown was imposed in March, are set to reopen from Monday during ongoing Diwali festival.

Published: 15th November 2020 08:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2020 08:57 PM   |  A+A-

Devotees offer prayers behind the barricades set up on the entrance of Siddhivinayak Temple after it was closed for public as a measure to prevent the coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Tuesday March 17 2

By PTI

MUMBAI: Only 1,000 devotees will be allowed inside famous Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai every day beginning Monday in staggered time slots to be booked through a mobile phone application, its chairman Aadesh Bandekar said on Sunday.

Religious places in Maharashtra, which have been shut since a COVID-19 lockdown was imposed in March, are set to reopen from Monday during ongoing Diwali festival.

The Siddhivinayak Temple Trust has prepared a mobile application through which devotees can book their appointments for darshan beginning Monday, Bandekar told reporters.

"Devotees will have to download 'Shri Siddhivinayak temple' application on their mobile phones to book slot for darshan.

They will need to fill in their details and book an appointment, following which a QR code will be generated with a time slot.

QR codes for 1,000 people will be generated during the day," he said Bandekar said devotees will have to put the QR code into the scanner at the temple.

"They will be allowed inside after undergoing mandatory checks," he added.

"The access barrier will open only if a visiting devotee's body temperature is normal and he/she is wearing a mask," he said.

To start with, 100 people will be allowed inside the temple every hour except during 'aarti' and 'puja' rituals.

Bandekar appealed to senior citizens to avail darshan of Lord Ganesh on the mobile app until the COVID-19 situation returns to normalcy.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday announced that places of religious worship will reopen from Monday.

As per the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) released by the state government, religious places located out of COVID-19 containment zones will be allowed to remain open as per the timings decided by authorities, and devotees will be allowed inside in a staggered manner.

Mumbai's tally of COVID-19 infections stood at 2,69,130 as on November 14, as per the city civic body.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Siddhivinayak temple Mumbai
India Matters
A Christian devotee wearing a mask offers prayers at a Church in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'Virus easier to spread indoors, winter perfect set-up'
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Nitish — tough taskmaster, stubborn politician yet approachable 
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
SC may hear pleas on Andhra CM’s allegations today
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech begins phase 3 trials of Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Soumitra Chatterjee
Remembering Soumitra Chatterjee: The acting titan who took Indian cinema to the world
US singer Mary Millben sings ‘Om Jai Jagdish Hare’, video goes viral
Gallery
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday at a Kolkata hospital where he was for over a month. Here is all you need to know about the iconic film star. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali cinema's Alt Superstar
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp