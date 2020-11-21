STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Navi Mumbai police arrest man for cheating at least 23 job seekers

The accused had also similarly cheated 22 others and the amount involved is over Rs 1 crore. (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

THANE: The Navi Mumbai police has arrested a man from Vadodara in Gujarat for allegedly cheating at least 23 people of over Rs 1 crore with promise of jobs in the Railways, an official said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, officials of the Economic Offences Wing apprehended Dileep Kumar Jagdishprasad Sinha from Vadodara on Thursday, the official said.

An offence under section 420 (cheating) among other relevant provisions of the IPC was registered against the accused in September 2018 based on a complaint with the Khaghar police, deputy commissioner of police crime Pravin Patil said.

The complainant had stated that Sinha had promised him a job in the Railways, taken money from him on several occasions and also issued a fake appointment letter.

The accused had also similarly cheated 22 others and the amount involved is over Rs 1 crore, the official said.

Sinha had been absconding for the last two years and was traced to Vadodara earlier this month, he said.

The probe has revealed that the accused had cheated several job seekers from Gujarat and Jharkhand as well, the official added.

