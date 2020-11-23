STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

NCB officials including Mumbai zonal director attacked amid raid on drugs peddlers; three arrested

An official said that as the NCB team reached Bhagat Singh Nagar locality in Goregaon, around 50 people, including women, gathered there and later attacked them.

Published: 23rd November 2020 03:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2020 03:30 PM   |  A+A-

Drugs, Narcotics, Arrest

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A group of around 50 people have allegedly attacked a team of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials and injured two of them during their raid on drugs peddlers in suburban Goregaon, an NCB official said on Monday.

Three persons have been arrested in connection with the incident that took place on Sunday evening when the five- member team, including NCB Zonal Director Samir Wankhede and Superintendent of Police Vishwa Vijay Singh, went to conduct the raid, he said.

The official said that as the NCB team reached Bhagat Singh Nagar locality in Goregaon, around 50 people, including women, gathered there and later attacked members of the central anti-narcotics agency. Some people in the crowd were instigating others to attack the NCB officials, terming them as "kidnappers".

He said that these people allegedly started hitting the NCB officials and also pelted stones on them. NCB Zonal Director Wankhede tried to stop the crowd from attacking them and also informed local police. Two NCB team members were injured in the incident. One of them received bone injury, the official said.

Later, the NCB team members along with local police managed to catch three of the attackers and brought them to Goregaon police station. The three arrested accused have been identified as Yusuf Sheikh, his father Amin Sheikh, and one Vipul Agre.

The official said that they have been booked under Indian Penal Code Section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and other relevant provisions. An investigation is on into the case, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narcotics Control Bureau Samir Wankhede NCB team attacked NCB Mumbai Goregaon Mumbai drugs
India Matters
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Nivar to intensify into very severe cyclonic storm with gusts reaching 145 kmph: IMD
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Choosing partner without religion bar is a right, says HC amid 'Love Jihad' debate
Eyeing a third term? 2014-29 crucial years for country, says PM
The newly recruited police personnel at Jagdalpur police training school (Photo | EPS)
Chhattisgarh: 121 surrendered Maoists pass out as cops, to join anti-Naxal operations soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
High tides ahead of Cyclone Nivar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: How is Tamil Nadu preparing for it?
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar likely to bring high-speed winds exceeding 120 kmph in Delta districts
Gallery
World Cup-winning Indian captain Kapil Dev named his star-studded ODI XI. Check out The Haryana Hurricane's pick. (Photo | PTI and AP)
Kapil Dev names his India ODI XI: Check out the 1983 World Cup-winning captain's star-studded team
One of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time The Undertaker's final farewell took place at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Survivor Series 2020. In June this year, the seven-time WWE champion had announced his retirement in the final episode of the
The Undertaker retires: A look back at the WWE legend's first nine WrestleMania matches that started his epic  21-0 streak
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp