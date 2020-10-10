Fake TRP scam: Mumbai Police's Economic Offense Wing to probe financial angle

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Mumbai Police has decided to take the help of the Economic Offense Wing (EoW) to probe the financial angle in the alleged fake Television Rating Points (TRP) scam.

According to the Mumbai Police, the three channels, which were involved in rigging the TRP, had allegedly paid money to households to watch their TV programmes. "We need the EOW help to find out the financial transaction and its route and the money trail. We will seek the forensic experts' help," said a police official, who was part of the investigations.

According to sources, the EOW will investigate the alleged diversion of funds and proceeds of crime in terms of advertising revenue earned by fake TRPs. Moreover, expert forensic auditors will dig into the finances of the Republic TV and other two channels.

ALSO READ | Parliament’s IT panel may take up TRP scam

Meanwhile, the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Republic TV Shiva Subramaniyam Sundaram did not appear before the Mumbai police on Saturday for questioning saying that the channel has filed a petition before the Supreme Court.

Sundaram requested police not to record his statement since the channel has approached the Supreme Court, the hearing of which is scheduled within a week.

"He did not appear before the probe team. He informed the police that the channel has approached the Supreme Court and that there will be a hearing on the matter within a week. Citing this, he requested the police not to record his statement," an official said.

The Mumbai Police had issued summons to Republic TV's CFO on Friday. The summons to Sundaram said there are reasonable grounds to believe that he is "acquainted with certain facts and circumstances of the matter and the same is required to be ascertained".