Train services disrupted as power failure hits Mumbai, government says electricity to be restored soon

BEST said that the electric supply is interrupted due to TATA's incoming electric supply failure.

Published: 12th October 2020 11:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2020 01:33 PM

Electricity

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Electricity supply was interrupted in Mumbai, also disrupting train traffic of Central, Eastern and Western lines on Monday.

Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut said that MSETCL 400 KV Kalva Padgha GIS circuit 1 was taken for repair and maintenance today due to which the load was diverted on second unit circuit.

"Unfortunately, there was a technical problem in the second unit that led to major power outage across the Mumbai and it's adjoining region. It will take half an hour to restore the power supply while few places it has been already restored," said energy minister.

The local train services were also interrupted due to this failure in power supply. BEST which supplies the electricity to Mumbai said that the supply to Island city from Tata power has failed therefore causing power failure. 

Taking to social media, BEST tweeted, "The electric supply is interrupted due to TATA's incoming electric supply failure. Inconveniences are regretted."

According to an official statement, Central Railways said, "In view of interruption in Traction power at 10.05 hrs due to grid failure of Tata Power company, services between Churchgate and Borivili are suspended. It shall be resumed as soon as the traction power supply is restored. Commuters are requested to cooperate."

It further said, "Power supply, from MSETCL available at Vasai Road & it has been extended to work essential suburban trains between Borivali to Virar section. Efforts are on to start services in Churchgate-Borivali section. Commuters are requested not to panic & maintain social distancing."

Passengers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CST) were waiting since 10 am, clueless about the time required for the restoration of power services. "I was travelling to Belapur. I have been waiting here since 10 am. Nobody has told us anything except that there is a power cut and it shall be revived soon," a commuter told ANI.

Another commuter said, "We are clueless about how long we will have to wait here."

BJP leader Ashish Shelar said that the government failed to supply the power to people because of their mismanagement.

(With agencies inputs)

