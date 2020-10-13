Fire breaks out at private hospital in Mumbai, one among 40 patients relocated succumbs

By Agencies

MUMBAI: A minor fire broke out in a private hospital here on Monday evening, leaving one person dead out of the 40 patients shifted to nearby hospitals, officials said.

The fire broke out in a generator set at Apex Hospital in Mulund (West) between 5 pm and 6 pm due to overheating, they said.

#SpotVisuals: A fire that broke out at a hospital in Mulund (West) area of Mumbai earlier today was extinguished. 40 patients who were admitted at the hospital were shifted to other hospitals. #Maharashtra https://t.co/iJSrDpAq9W pic.twitter.com/gN4RkUisiU — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2020

A patient who was admitted at the hospital in Mulund (West) where a fire broke out and was later shifted to another hospital passed away, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) confirmed.

The fire brigade had tagged it as a 'level 0' fire (minor) and flames were doused by around 6.15 pm, a civic official.

The official said the patients were shifted to other hospitals as Apex Hospital had suffered power failure.

City hospitals were forced to rely on generator sets for a few hours due to a massive power failure at 10.05 am.