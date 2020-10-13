STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Youngest 26/11 survivor, eye-witness moves Bombay HC for home, help

A division bench of Justices Nitin Jamdar and Milind Jadhav directed the court registry to forward a copy of Rotawan's petition for the consideration of Maharashtra's chief secretary.

Published: 13th October 2020 07:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2020 07:57 PM   |  A+A-

Bombay High Court

Bombay High Court (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed the Maharashtra government to consider the plea of Devika Rotawan, the youngest survivor and an eye-witness to the 26/11 terror attacks, seeking allotment of residential premises under the economically weaker section (EWS) scheme and a provision for higher education.

Rotawan (21), in August this year, filed a petition in HC saying she and her family members were living in penury, and that they would rendered homeless due to inability to pay rent.

Rotawan, who was nine years old at the time of the terror attacks on November 26, 2008, was at CST along with her father and brother and received a bullet injury to her leg.

Her father and brother too were injured and have been unable to make a living ever since due to co-morbidities.

Rotawan's lawyer Utsav Bhains on Tuesday told the court that her plea be considered on compassionate grounds.

Rotawan's plea further said several Central and state government officials visited her house after the attacks and assured the family of accommodation under the EWS quota, arrangements for her education as well assistance with medical bills.

However, she and her family did not receive any help, it said.

