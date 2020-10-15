STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three booked for doing stunts on ledge of Mumbai high-rise

A video of dangerous stunts performed on the ledge of the top-most floor of the 23-storey Bharat SRA building went viral on social media.

By PTI

MUMBAI: A case has been registered against three persons for allegedly performing stunts on a ledge of a high-rise building in the western suburb of Kandivali here, police said on Thursday.

A video of dangerous stunts performed on the ledge of the top-most floor of the 23-storey Bharat SRA building went viral on social media and came to the notice of the local police, an official said.

While one of the men is seen doing handstands on the narrow slab, two others are seen shooting the video, which was later uploaded on Instagram, he said.

An FIR under sections 336 (endangering life or personal safety of others) and 34 (common intention) was registered against the trio and no arrests have been made so far, the official added.

