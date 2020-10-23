STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

FIR against four Republic TV journalists for 'incitement to disaffection' among Mumbai Police

The FIR, registered at N M Joshi Marg Police Station in the city, pertained to a report run by the channel about a `revolt' against the city police commissioner by senior officers, an official said.

Published: 23rd October 2020 06:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2020 06:44 PM   |  A+A-

FIR, first information report

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: An FIR was registered against four journalists of the news channel Republic TV here on Friday for allegedly defaming the Mumbai police and trying to cause "disaffection" among members of the police force.

Republic TV termed it as an "assault on media rights" and said it will fight every "strongarm tactic".

The FIR, registered at N M Joshi Marg Police Station in the city, pertained to a report run by the channel about a `revolt' against the city police commissioner by senior officers, an official said.

ALSO READ | Republic TV's Arnab Goswami can use tagline 'nation wants to know' as part of speech: Delhi HC

The first information report was filed under section 3(1) of the Police (Incitement to Disaffection) Act, 1922, along with IPC section 500 (defamation) on a complaint by sub-inspector Shashikant Pawar of the Special Branch, he said.

It named anchor and deputy news editor Shivani Gupta, anchor and senior associate editor Sagarika Mitra, deputy editor Shawan Sen and executive editor Niranjan Narayanswami.

The accused aired a report on Thursday between 7.00 pm to 7.10 pm about a `revolt' against Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh by senior police officers, the FIR said, claiming that this amounted to incitement to disaffection among members of the police force and defamation of the force.

In its reaction, the news channel said the FIR was a "shocking assault on media rights".

"This is happening for the first time in the world, the Mumbai Police Commissioner is not above the Constitution and the law," it tweeted.

"In a brazen, blatant and shocking attack on press freedom by Mumbai Police, Republic Media Network has been issued notice to submit details of every transaction since inception and list every single journalist and employee. We will fight each and every strongarm tactic," the channel said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Republic TV Mumbai Police Arnab Goswami Republic TV fir
India Matters
Illegal organ trade is rampant in Kerala, says Crime Branch report
Trauma, breathing issues common among people cured of Covid
For representational purposes
MP teen hangs self after 6 marks in NEET; OMR sheet reveals actual score 590
Image used for representational purpose only
Wastage of potable water will invite 5-year jail term 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
WATCH | Copy of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Delhi's Pacific Mall
In this undated photo Sub-lieutenant Shivangi stands in front of the Dornier surveillance aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Navy's first female pilots all set to fly missions on Dornier aircraft
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp