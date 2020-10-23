STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mumbai: Raza Academy to approach court regarding Eid Milad-un-Nabi procession

An important meeting of Muslim organisations and high-ranking representatives and personalities of the city was called to discuss the issue of celebrating Eid Milad-un-Nabi in Maharashtra.

MUMBAI: The Raza Academy will approach the court if the Maharashtra Government does not allow them to conduct Eid Milad-un-Nabi procession, said Muhammad Arif Razvi, Secretary Raza Academy.

"Alhaj Muhammad Saeed Noori has decided that if the Maharashtra Government does not allow us to take out the procession, we shall approach the court, as two months ago the Mumbai High Court had given conditional permission for the procession from Imam Bara to Mumbai and the same people were given conditional permission by the court to perform their religious rituals, citing the same," said Rizvi.

An important meeting of Muslim organisations and high-ranking representatives and personalities of the city was called to discuss the issue of celebrating Eid Milad-un-Nabi in Maharashtra at the Home Minister of Maharashtra's Anil Deshmukh office in Mantralaya on October 20, Razvi stated.

During the meeting senior officials of Maharashtra and Mumbai Police were present.

However, the organisers of the procession committee have not yet received any response from the government. The Home Minister had said that they will take a decision after talking to the CM, Razvi stated.

"Then on October 21, Hazrat Moin e Millat Hazrat Moin Mian Sahib had called a meeting of Ulemas at the Jamia Qadria Ashrafia of Imams and religious leaders from Mumbai and all other areas during which Moin Miyan Sahab had clearly said that we should get permission for the procession of Eid Milad-un-Nabi. There seems to be no interest in this from the government and so far, the administration has not clarified the outlines of the procession, which is causing a lot of uneasiness among the Muslims," he said.

Amin Patel, MLA, Iqbal Memon, Officer, O.P. Chairman of Khilafah Committee Sarfraz Arzoo and representatives of Raza Academy Maulana Waliullah Sharifi, Maulana Abbas Rizvi and other organisers of the procession, present in the meeting of the Home Minister, sought conditional permission for the procession of Eid Milad-un-Nabi. The procession is being held in Mumbai for almost 102 years.

"Surprisingly, markets, shops, hotels, even train services have been restored but not allowing the procession on Eid is tantamount to ignoring the sentiments of Muslims," said Razvi.

"We see the only one way now to get permission from our judiciary for the procession. That is why the soul of Raza Academy, Alhaj Saeed Noori Sahib and all the Ulemas have decided that if the Maharashtra government does not allow us then we shall approach the courts," he added.

