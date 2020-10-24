STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mumbai mall blaze: Fire-fighting continues after 36 hours

Published: 24th October 2020 11:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2020 11:11 AM   |  A+A-

By PTI

MUMBAI: Fire-fighting operation is still on after over 36 hours at the City Centre Mall in Mumbai Central area, where a major blaze broke out, fire brigade officials said on Saturday morning.

The fire had erupted on the second floor of the basement-plus-three storied mall at 8.50 pm on Thursday.

"There was no report of injury to anyone," the fire brigade official said.

Five fire brigade personnel, including a deputy fire officer sustained injuries during the fire-fighting operation, but all of them are stable and discharged from hospitals.

The fire was initially categorised as level 1 (minor), but was upgraded to level-3 at 10.45 pmand to level-4 at 2.30 am, after flames spread to other parts of the building.

Over 3,500 people from the adjacent residential high- rise had been evacuated as a precautionary measure.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade had given a 'brigade call', in which fire engines are called from all agencies in the city.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray visited the site and took a stock of the fire fighting operation on Friday night.

