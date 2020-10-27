STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lawyers allowed to travel in special Mumbai suburban trains

Earlier last week, the Railway authorities permitted women to travel on special suburban services during non-peak hours.

Lawyers

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Lawyers practicing in different courts and registered clerks of advocates are permitted to travel from Tuesday in special Mumbai suburban trains that are currently operating, Railway authorities said on Monday night.

The permission will take effect on October 27 and will be in force till November 23, 2020, the Central Railway and the Western Railway said in a joint release.

The release said practicing lawyers and registered clerks can use the suburban services on all working days only during non-peak hours up to 8 in the morning, between 11 am to 4 pm and 7 pm onwards till November 23.

Most recently, they had also permitted private security guards with uniform and identify cards to travel on the suburban services.

"The facility made available cannot be availed for undertaking travel during peak hours on any ground whatsoever and/or for any reason wherever," said the release.

It said the lawyers and their registered clerks will have to buy tickets every time while traveling on suburban locals, but monthly passes will not be issued.

"Train ticket will be sold only upon production of a valid identity card issued by the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa in the case of lawyers and by the Bombay Hight Court registry in the case of registered clerks," it further points out.

Presently, the railway authorities are operating 1,410 special suburban services for essential services staff, including Maharashtra and central government employees.

