Don't come back if you're scared of Mumbai Police: Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut tells Kangana Ranaut

The actress had tweeted that she would require security either from Haryana or Central government and would not accept protection from Mumbai police to expose the alleged 'drug mafia' in Bollywood.

Published: 01st September 2020 09:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2020 09:22 PM

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
MUMBAI: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut asked actress Kangana Ranaut to refrain from travelling back to Mumbai after she made a statement that she feared the city police force more than the 'movie mafia'.

The actress had tweeted that she would require security either from Haryana or Central government and would not accept protection from Mumbai police to expose the alleged 'drug mafia' in Bollywood as the probe into late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death intensifies.

The actress had also tagged BJP MLA Ram Kadam in her tweet, an action that drew the ire of Shiv Sena and Congress.

Raut slammed Ranaut's statements in Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece 'Saamana' and wrote that that the actress' 'treachery' was shameful, considering that she criticises the city police force despite making a living in Mumbai.

"We kindly request her not to come in Mumbai. This is nothing but insult to Mumbai police. The Home Ministry should take action over it,” Raut wrote.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Ram Kadam said that Mumbai police is not keen on providing security to the 'Manikarnika' actress even though Ranaut wants to expose the alleged mafia.

Jumping into the controversy, Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant warned the actress should first run a background check on Kadam before seeking help due to his 'dangerous' history.

