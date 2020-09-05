STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
2.7 magnitude earthquake hits Mumbai, second in last 24 hours

Two low-intensity earthquakes were experienced in Palghar district of Maharashtra, as well an official said on Saturday.

Earthquake

By ANI

MUMBAI: An earthquake of magnitude 2.7 on the Richter Scale occurred 98 km north of Mumbai at 6:36 am on Saturday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 2.7, Occurred on 05-09-2020, 06:36:31 IST, Lat: 19.96 & Long: 72.83, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 98km N of Mumbai, Maharashtra," NCS tweeted.

This is the third earthquake that has hit Maharashtra in the last 24 hours.

Earlier on Friday at 10:33 am, 2.8 magnitude quake occurred at 91 km North of Mumbai.

Later at 11:41 pm on the same day, tremors of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale hit 98 km west of Nashik in Maharashtra. 

Two low-intensity earthquakes were experienced in Palghar district of Maharashtra, an official said on Saturday.

The tremors were recorded late on Friday night within a gap of nearly half an hour, he said.

The first earthquake of 4.0 magnitude was felt in Dahanu tehsil at 11.41 pm, while the second one of 3.6 magnitude was recorded at 12.05 am in Talasari tehsil, chief of Palghar district disaster control cell Vivekanand Kadam said.

There was no report of loss of life or damage to property due to the quakes, he said.

"The tehsildars of Dahanu and Talasari have been directed to carry out a survey in their respective tehsils to know the after-effects," Kadam added.

(With PTI inputs)
 

