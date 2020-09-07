STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Mumbai reports 1,788 COVID-19 fresh cases; 1,541 discharged

The civic body said with 1,541 more patients discharged from hospitals, the number of recovered cases increased to 1,25,019.

Published: 07th September 2020 11:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2020 11:16 PM   |  A+A-

Mumbai Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The tally of COVID-19 cases in the financial capital of the county rose to 1,57,410 on Monday with 1,788 more people testing positive for the infection, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The death toll increased to 7,897 with 31 more patients succumbing to the infection, the BMC.

The civic body said with 1,541 more patients discharged from hospitals, the number of recovered cases increased to 1,25,019.

According to the BMC, at present, the city's rate of recovery of COVID-19 patients stood at 79 percent.

The BMC said the number of active COVID-19 cases increased to 24,144 from 20,554 in August-end.

The civic body claimed it has conducted 8.34 lakh COVID-19 tests so far.

According to the BMC, the city's doubling rate of COVID-19 cases has come down to 67 days, while the growth rate has increased to 1.03 percent.

At present, the city has 6,825 sealed buildings and 573 containment zones, where one or more COVID-19 cases had been found.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mumbai covid cases coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
102-year-old Mummaneni Subbamma. (Photo| EPS)
102-yr-old AP woman recovers from Covid-19 in home isolation
Adventures Overlandare will soon open bookings for a Delhi to London bus tour, May 2021.
Adventures Overland: Now, travel from Delhi to London by road in 70 days
The Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi (Photo | EPS)
Mission Ayodhya fulfilled, seers' body now vows to ‘liberate’ Kashi, Mathura
A volunteer is injected with either an experimental COVID-19 vaccine or a comparison shot as part of the first human trials in the UK to test a potential vaccine, led by Oxford University. (File photo
'Disturbing trend': Parents delaying kids' vaccination due to Covid fear

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The persistence of the fire for eight days has weakened the superstructure of the vessel (Photo | AP)
Oil spill in Indian Ocean, leak 'under control' says Sri Lanka
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)
'Gabbar Singh Tax' second major attack on India's unorganised economy: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp