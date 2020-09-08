STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Mumbai airport rolls out contactless check-in system for passengers

The technologies include common use self-service check-in kiosks, self-baggage drop counters, and e-gates that allow passengers to scan their boarding pass to proceed to security check.

Published: 08th September 2020 05:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2020 05:13 PM   |  A+A-

Passengers wearing protective masks as a precautionary measure against coronavirus at the Mumbai airport on Thursday | Pti

By PTI

MUMBAI: Mumbai airport has put in place a QR code-enabled contactless check-in mechanism for the passengers, which allows them the use of their mobile phones to remotely operate check-in and self-bag drop kiosks for printing boarding passes and bag tags.

Passengers at Mumbai airport just need to scan the QR code shown on the kiosks to access a remote keyboard and mouse on their mobile device, without touching the kiosks, Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) said in a release.

Deployed by global airlines IT services solution major SITA, the touchless technology solution is a vital step in reducing passenger contact with kiosk surfaces and is in full compliance with the civil aviation ministry's passenger processing guidelines, it added.

"With the focus on passenger convenience, the new contactless technology has been developed in response to the rapidly changing passenger requirements due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We are working on enhancing passenger experience through the adoption of newer technologies that can be easily adapted by all," said MIAL Chief Executive Officer Rajeev Jain.

The airport operator said it has taken several initiatives, even before the coronavirus pandemic, to enhance self-reliance of the passengers and promote a seamless airport journey through the introduction of innovative technologies.

The technologies include common use self-service check-in kiosks, self-baggage drop counters, and e-gates that allow passengers to scan their boarding pass to proceed to security check.

"In the aftermath of COVID-19, we are focused on delivering technology solutions that help our customers quickly deliver a safe and smooth passenger journey.

"We are pleased to have supported Mumbai Airport on this, and we're subsequently rolling this solution to other airports in India too," said Maneesh Jaikrishna, vice-president (Indian subcontinent, Dubai, eastern and southern Africa), SITA.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mumbai airport COVID 19 Coronavirus lockdown Pandemic
India Matters
102-year-old Mummaneni Subbamma. (Photo| EPS)
102-yr-old AP woman recovers from Covid-19 in home isolation
Adventures Overlandare will soon open bookings for a Delhi to London bus tour, May 2021.
Adventures Overland: Now, travel from Delhi to London by road in 70 days
The Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi (Photo | EPS)
Mission Ayodhya fulfilled, seers' body now vows to ‘liberate’ Kashi, Mathura
A volunteer is injected with either an experimental COVID-19 vaccine or a comparison shot as part of the first human trials in the UK to test a potential vaccine, led by Oxford University. (File photo
'Disturbing trend': Parents delaying kids' vaccination due to Covid fear

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The persistence of the fire for eight days has weakened the superstructure of the vessel (Photo | AP)
Oil spill in Indian Ocean, leak 'under control' says Sri Lanka
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)
'Gabbar Singh Tax' second major attack on India's unorganised economy: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp