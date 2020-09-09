STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Kangana Ranaut compares Mumbai to Pakistan after BMC demolition at property

The BMC had on Tuesday served a "stop-work" notice to Ranaut for alleged unauthorised construction in her office in Mumbai.

Published: 09th September 2020 01:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2020 01:51 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Actor Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday took to Twitter to state "my Mumbai is POK now" and posted photographs of city municipal corporation officials demolishing her property in the city.

The 'Panga' actor who is on her way to Mumbai from Chandigarh kept posting on Twitter as a team from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) corporation demolished "illegal alterations" at her office.

"I am never wrong and my enemies prove again and again this is why my Mumbai is POK now #deathofdemocracy," the 'Panga' actress tweeted.

She also tweeted "Pakistan..." in one tweet and in another she wrote "Babur and his army".

Ranaut had yesterday slammed Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut for telling her not to return to the financial capital, claiming that the remark seems like an open threat to her. "Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai, after Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir?" Kangana had tweeted.

The BMC had on Tuesday served a "stop-work" notice to Ranaut for alleged unauthorised construction in her office in Mumbai, mentioning 14 violations after taking a note of several "illegal'' alterations.

On Monday, the civic body had carried out an inspection at the office of the actor turned filmmaker's film company 'Manikarnika Films.' The office is situated in Mumbai's Pali Hills.

Earlier this morning, Ranaut, through her lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui, responded to the civic body's notice, accusing it of trespassing on her property and making false claims.

"No work is being carried out by my client (Kangana) in her premises as falsely understood by you (BMC). Therefore the Stop Work Notice issued is absolutely bad in law and appears to have been issued only to intimidate my client by misusing your dominant position," Ranaut's lawyer said in the letter to Executive Engineer, H/West Ward.

"Nonetheless, all allegations made by your department ''by resorting to falsehood" shall be legally dealt with by my client under the appropriate provisions of law and therefore my client who is expected to arrive in Mumbai tomorrow requests for a maximum of 7 days to respond to and duly address the concerns mired in your said Notice," the letter read.

"My client has the right to prosecute the officers for trespassing upon her premises illegally with a criminal intent to cause injury," the letter added.

Ranaut also posted on Twitter: "There is no illegal construction in my house, also government has banned any demolitions in Covid till September 30, Bullywood watch now this is what Fascism looks like". She added the hashtag deathofdemocracy to the tweet.

Ranaut has been engaged in a bitter war of words with Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut after her remarks that she feels unsafe in Mumbai and has no trust in the Mumbai Police after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The Ministry of Home Affairs approved Y-plus security to the 'Queen' actress after she received threats for comparing Mumbai with Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

Yesterday, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had asked Mumbai Police to probe Ranaut's connection in an alleged drug nexus.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kangana Ranaut BMC Pakistan
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
India will continue Oxford vaccine trial: Serum Institute after illness in volunteer pauses trial abroad
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy not beneficial against coronavirus, finds ICMR study
A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Special Arrangemnet)
Rajasthan raises red flag over supply of Rs 36 crore stone from Bharatpur quarry for Ayodhya temple
Amazon (File Photo| AP)
On hiring spree? Amazon seeks to employ 33,000 people in next few months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The hospital was built using 128 customised shipping containers measuring 40-ft length by 10-ft height by 10-ft width. (Photo | Express)
Tata Group gifts India's first COVID hospital built from scratch to Kasaragod
Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam inspects the repair works that are underway at Koyambedu Market in Chennai on Thursday | p jawahar
Chennai's Koyambedu market to reopen soon, work in process
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp