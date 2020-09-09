Rhea Chakraborty sent to Byculla jail, lawyer likely file bail application on Thursday 

By Express News Service

Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty who was accused of drug-related charges was sent to Mumbai's Byculla jail on Wednesday. Rhea's bail application will be filed in session court on Thursday.

The chief metropolitan magistrate court sent the 28-year-old actor to 14 days of judicial custody. Rhea and her brother Showik Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde filed the appeal for their bail in the sessions court.

Rhea was arrested on Tuesday by the Narcotics Central Bureau (NCB) in a drug case as part of the probe into Sushant's death. She has been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act for her alleged role in the drugs angle that has emerged during an investigation into the June 14 death of Sushant.

As per the remand copy of NCB, Rhea procured drugs for consumption. It was also stated that Rhea Chakraborty was also involved in financial dealings. The remand application also reads that Rhea's brother Showik was procuring drugs from Kaizen Ibrahim and Abdel Basit Parihar on Rhea’s behest. NCB had grilled Rhea before arresting her. She is an accused in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case though the CBI has not found any credible evidence against her.

The NCB registered a case on request by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after alleged chats showed Rhea, her brother Showik Chakraborty and Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda had ordered the drugs.