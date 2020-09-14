STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Not even a semblance of justice in case: Military veterans on attack on ex-Navy official

Madan Sharma was roughed up and slapped at his residential complex in suburban Kandivali on Friday morning for allegedly forwarding on WhatsApp a cartoon lampooning Uddhav Thackeray.

Published: 14th September 2020 02:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2020 02:42 AM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai. (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A group of armed forces veterans on Sunday expressed their shock at the attack on a retired Navy official in Mumbai by Shiv Sena members and said that the fact the accused have been given bail has "added insult to injury".

"It is unbelievable that the Mumbai police investigation as well as the Maharashtra government prosecutors took this serious matter so casually that there has not been even a semblance of justice in this case," they said in a statement.

"Unequivocally" condemning the manhandling of Navy veteran Madan Sharma by Shiv Sena activists, they said justice has been denied in an "organised conspiracy to attack and degrade armed forces veterans and their families by clearly playing soft upon the criminals on account of their political affiliations".

Over 600 military veterans have signed their statement, and they included Air Chief Marshal Pradeep Naik (retd), Vice Admiral Shekhar Sinha (retd), Lt Gen Gurmeet Singh (retd) and Air Marshall S P Singh (retd).

In the statement, they said it is unbelievably shocking and categorically unacceptable for the veterans of armed forces to suffer as helpless victims of hooliganism in Mumbai, as has been experienced by Sharma.

"We must ensure the dignity, honour and safety of these veterans and commit to make it the highest priority for every Indian national," they said.

Sharma was roughed up and slapped at his residential complex in suburban Kandivali on Friday morning for allegedly forwarding on WhatsApp a cartoon lampooning Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madan Sharma Indian Navy Shiv Sena Uddhav Thackarey Mumbai Police
India Matters
Kollywood actor Suriya (Photo | EPS)
Madras High Court judge seeks contempt proceedings against actor Suriya for remarks on NEET
Ladakh stand-off: It’s time for strategic clarity
For representational purposes
Yoga, chyawanprash in new govt protocol for recovered Covid-19 patients
Dunnadi Asthan in south Kashmir's Shopian was electrified recently after a 63 KVA transformer was installed in the village.
Truly electrifying moment! After 73 years, J&K village begins tryst with light and hope

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
All MPs should send unequivocal message that the whole Nation stands with soldiers: PM Modi
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)
"With a heavy heart leaving mumbai": Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp