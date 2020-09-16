STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Buildings with 10 or more COVID-19 cases to be sealed in Mumbai

The BMC health department issued the revised protocols after civic chief Iqbal Singh Chahal held a meeting to review the COVID situation.

Published: 16th September 2020 12:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2020 01:17 PM   |  A+A-

People watch as health workers take swab sample to test for COVID-19 outside a residential building in Mumbai.

People watch as health workers take swab sample to test for COVID-19 outside a residential building in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: In a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Mumbai, the city civic body has decided to seal an entire building if 10 or more coronavirus infection cases are found there.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) health department issued the revised protocols on Tuesday after civic chief Iqbal Singh Chahal held a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation.

Earlier, the BMC in July said if there is a COVID-19 case in a society or building, only the particular floor will be sealed and the entire building need not be sealed.

According to the revised BMC protocols, the whole building will be sealed if 10 or more cases are reported from two or more floors, and will be sealed partially if one or more cases are found in a single home.

The respective assistant municipal commissioner or medical health officer can take a call on sealing the entire building to prevent the spread of COVID-19, if sealing of a particular floor or wing is not sufficient, it said.

On Tuesday, Mumbai reported 1,585 new COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 1,73,534.

The city's death toll increased to 8,227 with 49 more patients succumbing to the infection.

In the wake of the rise in COVID-19 cases, the number of buildings sealed in the city has also gone up.

As per official figures, 8,763 buildings here were sealed as of Tuesday, as compared to 6,171 till August 31.

As of now, there are 592 COVID-19 containment zones in the city as compared to 567 in August end, according to BMC data.

