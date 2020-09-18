STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Building part collapses in liquid nitrogen tank blast in Mumbai; one hurt

The tank, which had capacity to store 250 liters of liquid nitrogen, suddenly exploded in the lab housed in the building, the official said.

Published: 18th September 2020 01:09 PM

Blast, Explosion

For representational purposes

By PTI

MUMBAI: A 30-year-old woman was injured after a portion of a building collapsed due to the impact of a blast in liquid nitrogen tank kept in a lab here on Friday morning, an official said.

The incident took place around 9 am in 'Century' building at Worli in Central Mumbai, he said.

The tank, which had capacity to store 250 liters of liquid nitrogen, suddenly exploded in the lab housed in the building, the official said.

Due to the blast, a portion of the structure collapsed, injuring the woman, identified as Suchit Rashmi Kaur, he said.

The woman sustained injuries on her left leg and head, but declined to visit hospital, saying the wounds were minor in nature, the official said.

Fire brigade and police personnel rushed to the spot, where the debris removal work was underway, he added.

The cause of the blast was not yet known, the official said.

