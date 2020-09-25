STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BMC to hold in-person public hearing on Saturday amid pandemic

Former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya criticised the BMC for inviting people, including senior citizens in person for the public hearing, and questioned the urgency of the project.

Published: 25th September 2020 08:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2020 08:03 PM

A BMC worker carries out fumigation work as part of the preventive measures against malaria ahead of Monsoon season at Mazgaon in Mumbai Thursday June 11 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to hold an in-person public hearing on Saturday over a bridge and road project in suburban Mulund.

A senior BJP leader on Friday alleged that the BMC has invited people, including senior citizens, for the hearing, while the civic body claimed that only eight representatives of the affected housing societies have been asked to attend it.

Mumbai is one of the worst-affected COVID-19 hotspots in the country, where the case count has gone beyond 1.92 lakh and the death toll above 8,600.

Officials said the T-ward of the civic body will hold a public hearing at its office on Saturday over widening of Marathon Avenue Road and construction of a new road from water supply pipelines to Guru Gobind Singh Road, and over building a bridge above these pipelines.

Former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya criticised the BMC for inviting people, including senior citizens in person for the public hearing, and questioned the urgency of the project.

"How does the BMC get authority to risk the lives of people by asking them to attend the public hearing despite COVID-19 outbreak?" Somaiya asked.

He said the public hearing should be cancelled.

According to the BMC, the project is aimed at improving the road connectivity in suburban Mulund and the road was proposed in the Development Plan of the city.

Kishor Gandhi, assistant municipal commissioner of T-ward said only eight representatives of housing societies, which are getting affected by the project, have been called for the public hearing.

"The Union and the state governments have allowed congregation of up to 50 people, but we have just called eight people from the adjoining societies for the public hearing," Gandhi said.

"We can even call only one or two persons at a time for the hearing," he said.

 

