Malls, religious places may shut down in Mumbai amid surging COVID-19 cases

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: In view of surging coronavirus cases in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation may take a call on shutting cinema theatres, religious places, and malls for the next few days.

Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar said that series of meetings with the administration is being conducted on this front.

“We want to impose strict from Friday, April 2...in hotels and restaurants, 50 per cent attendance of the total capacity should be permitted for now. It was also observed that senior citizens and children are getting infected after going to religious places and hence, we need to shut down these places to control the spread of the virus,” she said.

Pednekar said that crowding in Mumbai local trains was also responsible for the sudden surge in infections.

“Train services will be also shut down for the people except for those in essential services. Besides, shops and establishments will also operate to alternate days that will help to reduce the public gathering,” she added.

The BMC has also issued standard operating procedures for asymptomatic patients, who are giving priority to home isolations.

Those who test positive for the virus and asymptomatic and wish to isolate at home, need to ensure that they have access to a separate room and washroom and must also cooperate with BMC health officers when they visit for inspections.

Asymptomatic patients should also have oxygen meters, thermometers, and other health types of equipment with them so as to be able to monitor their condition.

On Thursday, 8,646 coronavirus infections and 18 deaths were reported in the city. Over 5,000 recoveries were also recorded.

Currently, the city has over 55,005 active cases. The recovery rate is 85 per cent and doubling rate is 49 days.