STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Malls, religious places may shut down in Mumbai amid surging COVID-19 cases

Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar said that series of meetings with the administration is being conducted on this front.

Published: 01st April 2021 09:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2021 11:57 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker collects sample at the Gateway of India in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

A health worker collects sample at the Gateway of India in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: In view of surging coronavirus cases in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation may take a call on shutting cinema theatres, religious places, and malls for the next few days.

Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar said that series of meetings with the administration is being conducted on this front.

“We want to impose strict from Friday, April 2...in hotels and restaurants, 50 per cent attendance of the total capacity should be permitted for now. It was also observed that senior citizens and children are getting infected after going to religious places and hence, we need to shut down these places to control the spread of the virus,” she said.

ALSO READ | Mumbai reports 88,710 Covid-19 cases in March, 475 per cent rise as compared to February

Pednekar said that crowding in Mumbai local trains was also responsible for the sudden surge in infections.

“Train services will be also shut down for the people except for those in essential services. Besides, shops and establishments will also operate to alternate days that will help to reduce the public gathering,” she added.

The BMC has also issued standard operating procedures for asymptomatic patients, who are giving priority to home isolations.

Those who test positive for the virus and asymptomatic and wish to isolate at home, need to ensure that they have access to a separate room and washroom and must also cooperate with BMC health officers when they visit for inspections.

Asymptomatic patients should also have oxygen meters, thermometers, and other health types of equipment with them so as to be able to monitor their condition.

On Thursday, 8,646 coronavirus infections and 18 deaths were reported in the city. Over 5,000 recoveries were also recorded.

Currently, the city has over 55,005 active cases. The recovery rate is 85 per cent and doubling rate is 49 days.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mumbai covid cases COVID 19 Mumbai malls shutdown Mumbai Lockdown
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 outside a court in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, March. 31, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Will lockdown return in Maharashtra? Uddhav to hold meeting with officials
(Representational Image)
At 47%, Hinduism biggest gainer in religious conversion in Kerala
A medic prepares a dose of COVID vaccine in a syringe during a vaccination drive in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccine coverage
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Bengaluru man tests positive after taking China-made Sinopharm Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shops are closed in the city during the complete lockdown on weekend, imposed by the administration, amid coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra COVID19: Pune slips into mini-lockdown with curfew from 6pm-6am
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Gallery
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
With Superstar Rajinikanth being conferred the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award, here is a look at his equation with India's household names. (File photo| ANI)
And the Phalke Award goes to Thalaivar: The Superstar and his chemistry with bigwigs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp