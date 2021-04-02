STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mumbai sees record 8,646 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths

Mumbai's COVID-19 recovery rate is now 84 per cent. The infection growth rate has worsened to 1.38 per cent and the doubling rate has dropped to 49 days.

Published: 02nd April 2021 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2021 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Police officials conduct a flag march during the night curfew imposed by the authorities following the rise in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Mumbai on Thursday reported 8,646 new coronavirus cases, its highest one-day rise since the outbreak of the pandemic, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

This took the city's overall caseload to 4,23,360.

The death of 18 patients during the day, the highest single-day figure since the first week of December last year, took the fatality count to 11,704, it said.

On March 28, the city had reported 6,923 new COVID-19 cases, which was the highest till then.

On December 5, 2020, the metropolis had reported 18 fatalities, but later witnessed a gradual decline in the number of deaths.

As 5,031 people got discharge from hospitals during the day, the recovery count jumped to 3,55,691, the BMC said.

Mumbai's COVID-19 recovery rate is now 84 per cent.

The infection growth rate has worsened to 1.38 per cent and the doubling rate has dropped to 49 days.

There are 80 active containment zones in the city, where 650 buildings have been sealed to curb the spread of the virus.

A total of 46,758 people were tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, which took Mumbai's overall test count to 41,29,931, the civic body said.

Meanwhile, with a view to protect the members of both the houses of the Maharashtra Legislature from COVID- 19, the Legislature Secretariat has barred outsiders from using the two MLA hostels in Mumbai.

A letter from legislature secretary Rajendra Bhagwat to the legislators said entry to the MLA hostels will be prohibited for party workers, visitors and patients visiting Mumbai for treatment.

The letter said the premises will be used only by legislators, their family members and one authorised personal assistant.

Bhagwat said the directives have been issued by presiding officers of both the houses.

He said the directives will be in place for the next few months till the COVID-19 situation comes under control.

