Mumbai airport cuts RT-PCR test rate by 30 per cent to Rs 600 amid spike in COVID cases

Published: 03rd April 2021 11:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2021 11:55 AM   |  A+A-

Health workers prepare to takes swab samples to test for COVID-19 at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has reduced the price of RT-PCR test by 30 per cent to Rs 600, amid Maharashtra witnessing a sharp rise in the number of COVID-19 cases. The revised charges, which are in line with the latest directives from the Maharashtra government, are effective from April 1, CSMIA said in a statement on Friday.

It said that Mumbai airport is offering the regular RT-PCR test at a reduced cost of Rs 600 as against Rs 850 earlier from April 1 to the passengers opting to avail the facility at the airport. The state government had on Wednesday announced a reduction in RT-PCR, rapid antigen and antibody test charges.

Following this, the RT-PCR test at a laboratory or hospital now costs Rs 600 from Rs 850 earlier, and Rs 150 for a rapid antigen test. CSMIA had introduced the RT-PCR test counters at the terminal last September and since then it has carried out over three lakh tests to date, it noted.

Since the launch, the airport has added new facilities and explored various avenues to accommodate and reduce dwell time for passengers awaiting the reports, CSMIA said, adding it was the first Indian airport to launch a unique molecular testing technique.

Currently, the airport hosts three facilities at Terminal 2. It has established over 30 counters of testing facilities at the terminal for international and domestic passengers, including those equipped with molecular testing facilities.

