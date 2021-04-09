STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Crowd seen outside closed vaccination centre in Mumbai

"Due to unavailability of stock, the BKC COVID vaccination centre will be non-functional temporarily untill further orders," read a poster stock outside the centre.

A banner pasted on a closed shop during shop-owners' protest against the Maharashtra government over imposition of COVID-19 restrictions, in Mumbai.

A banner pasted on a closed shop during shop-owners' protest against the Maharashtra government over imposition of COVID-19 restrictions, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: A gathering of people were seen outside Mumbai's BKC Jumbo vaccination centre following its closure after vaccines ran out of stock there.

"From day one, we used to get vaccines before a day as buffer stock, till yesterday we got a sufficient number of vials for this centre. Last night we were expecting to get today's dose but it has not come. Now we have only 160 doses," Rajesh Dere, Dean, BKC Jumbo vaccination Centre, said.

On Thursday, the Centre released 17 lakh vaccine doses to Maharashtra.

"I have just been informed that the Center increased COVID-19 vaccine doses from 7 lakhs to 17 lakhs for Maharashtra. Even this is less because we need 40 lakh vaccine doses a week and 17 lakh doses are not enough," Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope had said.

For the third consecutive day, India witnessed the highest single-day spike of new Covid-19 cases after reporting over 1.31 lakh cases on Friday.

As many as 9,43,34,262 people have been vaccinated against Covid-19 in the country so far. 

