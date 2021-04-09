Hotels, restaurants permitted home delivery in Mumbai: BMC's clarififcation on new Covid-19 rules

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday clarified that hotels and restaurants in the city can undertake home delivery of food items under the curbs imposed to prevent COVID-19 spread.

The civic body had earlier stated that only online delivery portals will be permitted to deliver food, groceries and other essentials, and take away facilities will not be allowed for people.

In an order issued on Thursday, the BMC clarified that hotels and restaurants will be allowed to undertake home delivery of food based on orders placed by citizens over phone.

Municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said that in the earlier order home delivery of food items was allowed only through online services, while as per the new directive people are allowed to place orders over phone and restaurants can deliver them.

