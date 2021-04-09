STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Hotels, restaurants permitted home delivery in Mumbai: BMC's clarififcation on new Covid-19 rules

The civic body had earlier stated that only online delivery portals will be permitted to deliver food, groceries and other essentials, and take away facilities will not be allowed for people.

Published: 09th April 2021 04:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2021 04:19 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

A health worker, wearing PPE kit, conducts COVID-19 test of a person at the Gateway of India in Mumbai. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday clarified that hotels and restaurants in the city can undertake home delivery of food items under the curbs imposed to prevent COVID-19 spread.

The civic body had earlier stated that only online delivery portals will be permitted to deliver food, groceries and other essentials, and take away facilities will not be allowed for people.

In an order issued on Thursday, the BMC clarified that hotels and restaurants will be allowed to undertake home delivery of food based on orders placed by citizens over phone.

Municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said that in the earlier order home delivery of food items was allowed only through online services, while as per the new directive people are allowed to place orders over phone and restaurants can deliver them.

ALSO WATCH:

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 in Mumbai COVID 19 pandemic
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC refuses to entertain plea to curb forced religious conversions
People queue up for COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai, India, Thursday, April 8, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra records 56,286 new Covid cases amid severe vaccine shortage
An elderly man receives the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
Not the time for political face-off over vaccination
The mother and the child with Indigo flight crew. (Photo | EPS)
Parents of baby boy born mid-air run pillar to post for birth certificate

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Corporation health worker collects swab samples at a construction site at Chetpet in Chennai | Ashwin prasath
TN announces stricter COVID curbs from April 10: Here's what's allowed and what's not
(Representational Photo)
Fire breaks out in Delhi's Dilshad garden industrial area
Gallery
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp