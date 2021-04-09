STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mumbai's COVID-19 tally crosses 5 lakh-mark with 9,200 fresh cases

The number of deaths reported on Friday is the highest since October 26 last year, when 37 persons had died, the data shared by the civic body said.

Published: 09th April 2021 09:02 PM

Sample being taken for Covid test from a wheelchair-bound patient

Sample being taken for Covid test from a wheelchair-bound patient. (Photo | SHEKHAR YADAV, EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Mumbai's coronavirus tally crossed the five lakh-mark on Friday with the addition of 9,200 cases, while the death toll reached 11,909 as 35 patients died, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

With the new cases, the caseload of the country's financial capital mounted to 5,00,898. The city has added nearly one lakh new cases in the last 12 days only.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Mumbai increased to 90,333.

As per the data, the BMC carried out the highest number of 55,741 COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours, taking its overall test count to 4509881.

According to the BMC, 5,099 patients got discharge from hospitals, which pushed the city's recovery count to 3,97,613.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in Mumbai is now 79 per cent, the civic body said, adding that the overall coronavirus growth rate has worsened to 2 per cent and the doubling rate has dropped to 34 days.

There are 76 containment zones in the city, where 777 buildings have been sealed to curb the spread of the virus, it said.

