Mumbai Police start process of dismissing disgraced cop Sachin Waze from service

Published: 13th April 2021 01:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2021 01:16 PM   |  A+A-

Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze

Suspended police officer Sachin Waze (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Mumbai Police have initiated the process of dismissing from service suspended cop Sachin Waze, arrested by the NIA in the case of an explosives-laden SUV found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence and the murder of businessman Mansukh Hiran, sources said on Tuesday.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested assistant police inspector (API) Waze on March 13.

The city police's special branch recently wrote to the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and sought documents pertaining to the case.

It had also a copy of the FIR registered in connection with Hiran's murder and the statement of the businessman's wife in which she raised suspicion over Waze's role in his death, a police official said.

The ATS has provided the documents to the Mumbai Police, he said.

The special branch had also sought similar information from the NIA, the official said.

After receiving the documents, the special branch recently initiated the process to dismissing Waze from service under Article 311 of the Constitution, sources said.

Based on the documents received from the ATS and the NIA, the special branch will send a proposal to the government to dismiss Waze from service and a decision will be taken accordingly, they said.

As part of its probe into the Ambani security scare case, the NIA had also arrested API Riyazuddin Kazi, who worked with Waze in the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU), former policeman Vinayak Shinde and cricket bookie Naresh Gor.

Kazi was suspended from service on Monday.

The SUV with explosives was found near Ambani's residence in south Mumbai on February 25.

Hiran, who was in possession of the SUV, was found dead in a creek in Thane on March 5.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp