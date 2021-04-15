STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

COVID-19 effect: Mumbai airport to again consolidate flight operations to one terminal from April 21

The private airport operator had only on March 10 reopened its domestic passenger terminal T-1 for regular flight operations after keeping it closed for nearly a year.

Published: 15th April 2021 03:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2021 03:50 PM   |  A+A-

Mumbai airport, coronavirus lockdown

Passengers stand in a queue as they arrive at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport for domestic travel after flights resumed during the ongoing nationwide lockdown in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI

By PTI

MUMBAI: Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has decide to once again consolidate its flight operations to one terminal - T2 - from April 21 amid rising number of COVID-19 cases in the city.

The private airport operator had only on March 10 reopened its domestic passenger terminal T-1 for regular flight operations after keeping it closed for nearly a year. "In light of the latest developments in the ongoing pandemic situation, CSMIA has decided to re-consolidate all domestic passenger flights currently operating via Terminal 1. With effect from April 21, the airport will be conducting all international as well as domestic flight operations through its Terminal 2," CSMIA said in a statement.

It said that all passengers of GoAir, Star Air, Air Asia, TruJet and IndiGo have been asked to get in touch with the respective airlines for further queries. The Mumbai airport has two terminals T1 and T2. Terminal 1 caters to domestic passengers and Terminal 2 has international services besides domestic operations of some of the Indian airlines.

Prior to the pandemic, some airlines were carrying out their operations from T1.

However, after the resumption of domestic commercial passenger services in late last year, following a nearly two-month shutdown in the wake of the pandemic, the flight services were being operated only from T2 till March 9 this year.

From March 10, GoAir, Star Air, Air Asia and Trujet resumed all their domestic operations from Terminal 1. In addition to this, while IndiGo was operating most of its flights from Terminal 2, its base flights were being operated through Terminal 1.

CSMIA has been working closely with its stakeholders and relevant regulatory and government bodies to curb the spread of the virus, the airport operator said in the release.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai airport Second wave COVID19 Coronavirus
India Matters
A bottle containing the drug Remdesivir is held by a health worker. (Photo | AP)
'Remdesivir no life-saving drug against Covid': Maharashtra task force's latest advisory
For representational purposes
When food smells like sewage: A rare after-effect of COVID-19?
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
2.5 lakh tests in Kerala over next two days to gauge Covid surge, new curbs announced
KP Mahadeva and his brother KP Siddaraju giving haircuts to villagers in Dalit villages (Photo | Express)
After salons refuse service to Dalits, brothers step up and offer haircuts at doorsteps in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Amid COVID-19 second wave, police deployment at Kumbh Mela to be reduced by half
A policeman asks people to wear protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 India: Over 2 lakh cases recorded in 24 hours, 14 lakh+ in 9 days
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp