STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Mumbai couple convicted in drug case in Qatar returns home

The couple had been cleared of all charges after it came to light that a relative planted narcotics in their bag without their knowledge.

Published: 15th April 2021 11:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2021 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

Mumbai airport security

For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Mumbai-based couple Oniba and Sharique Qureshi, who was sentenced to 10 years in jail in a drug case in Qatar in 2019, returned to the city on Thursday with their minor daughter.

A Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) official said the couple landed at the Mumbai airport at 2.30 am.

The couple had been cleared of all charges after it came to light that a relative planted narcotics in their bag without their knowledge.

The couple was arrested at Hamad International Airport in July 2019 after Qatari authorities recovered 4.1 kg of hashish in their bag.

It later came to light that Sharique's aunt, Tabassum Qureshi, had used them to transport the drugs.

The trip had been sponsored by Tabassum, the official said.

At that time, while Sharique was employed with a Japanese company, Oniba had just learnt that she was pregnant.

She delivered a girl, Aayat, in jail last February.

The couple's family members approached the Indian Government, asking it to intervene in the matter.

Following this, the NCB got in touch with the authorities in Qatar and the family challenged the lower court order convicting the couple.

Eventually, the couple was cleared of all charges.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sharique Qureshi Oniba Qureshi Narcotics Control Bureau Hamad International Airport
India Matters
A bottle containing the drug Remdesivir is held by a health worker. (Photo | AP)
'Remdesivir no life-saving drug against Covid': Maharashtra task force's latest advisory
For representational purposes
When food smells like sewage: A rare after-effect of COVID-19?
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
2.5 lakh tests in Kerala over next two days to gauge Covid surge, new curbs announced
KP Mahadeva and his brother KP Siddaraju giving haircuts to villagers in Dalit villages (Photo | Express)
After salons refuse service to Dalits, brothers step up and offer haircuts at doorsteps in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Amid COVID-19 second wave, police deployment at Kumbh Mela to be reduced by half
A policeman asks people to wear protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 India: Over 2 lakh cases recorded in 24 hours, 14 lakh+ in 9 days
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp