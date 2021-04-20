City's COVID-19 mortality rate at 0.03 per cent: Brihanmumbai Municipal commissioner Iqbal S Chahal

By PTI

MUMBAI: Mumbai's COVID-19 mortality rate was just 0.03 per cent and strict implementation of the mask rule and other initiatives have helped keep deaths in check in the city, civic commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said on Tuesday.

The city has reported 953 deaths in the last 70 days, a period covering the second COVID-19 wave which started around mid-February, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data.

According to the BMC, the city has registered 2.66 lakh cases since the second wave of the pandemic began. "The city has witnessed an average of 13.6 fatalities per day. Our death rate has been 0.03 per cent (during the second COVID-19 wave so far)," he said, adding Delhi reported 240 deaths in a day on Monday.

Case fatality ratio is the number of deaths as a proportion of confirmed infections. Chahal claimed that several awareness campaigns, strict implementation of the mask rule and other initiatives have helped keep fatalities in check. "Campaigns such as 'my family my responsibility', 'I am responsible', fining 26 lakh people for not wearing masks and our healthcare mechanism has helped us," he said.

The municipal commissioner said the daily tally of COVID-19 infections has witnessed a gradual decline in the last five days. On April 4, Mumbai had reported 11,163 COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day count so far.

Since April 16, the daily COVID-19 tally has been below 9,000. The senior official said that around 87 per cent of the total cases in the city are of people who are asymptomatic.