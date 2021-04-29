STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Will have to suspend vaccination in Mumbai if supplies don't arrive: Official

The city is witnessing long queues of those above 45 at vaccination centres while a senior official indicated that the drive for the 18-44 age group may not start on May 1.

Published: 29th April 2021 07:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2021 07:52 PM   |  A+A-

People wearing face shields and masks as a precaution against the coronavirus as they wait to receive COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Vaccination against COVID-19 in Mumbai will have to be suspended for the next two days if enough fresh stock is not provided, a civic official warned on Thursday.

The city is witnessing long queues of those above 45 at vaccination centres while a senior official indicated that the drive for the 18-44 age group may not start on May 1 due to the shortage of doses.

"We were told on Wednesday night that we would get around 75,000 vials of vaccine.

With such a low supply, the BMC opened only some vaccination centres while others were kept closed," said Suresh Kakani, additional commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

"Out of the total stock, we have used up some 50,000 vials till this evening.

If we do not get more doses, we will have to suspend the vaccination drive," he told reporters.

As per the Maharashtra Health Department, only 26,610 people received the jab in the country's financial capital on Wednesday.

"If we do not get enough supplies, we will suspend the drive for a couple of days and wait for sufficient stock so that we can aggressively resume inoculation," Kakani added.

Long lines were seen outside vaccination centres in the city during the day.

Though the vaccination begins at 12 noon, at several centres people queue up from as early as six in the morning, said an official.

The civic body has now allowed eligible persons to walk in at vaccination centres without registering themselves on the Co-WIN app.

This also added to the rush.

"Limited supply is one reason for long queues. Earlier people hesitated to get the jab. But with growing number of COVID-19 deaths, there has been a surge at vaccination centres," the official said.

Many people complained that they could not receive the dose.

"We have been standing here for more than three hours but the queue is not moving at all. We are not sure whether we will get a dose today," said 54-year-old Smriti Bindra at the Nesco vaccination centre in Goregaon.

Senior citizens need not stand in long queues as vaccine is in short supply "only for now", tweeted additional municipal commissioner Ashwini Bhide.

"But be rest assured that all 45 plus years citizens will eventually get vaccinated," she added.

The IAS official also said that vaccination for the new age group "will start only after enough vaccines are made available and not exactly on 1st May", so it will not affect the ongoing drive.

Those who have taken their first dose are "reasonably protected" and should not panic if there is a slight delay in getting the second dose, Bhide said, asking people to take precautionary measures such as double masking and social distancing.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Coronavirus COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccination
India Matters
For representational purposes
Coronavirus may lead to heart attack post recovery, warn experts
The survey further noted that 86 per cent respondents report having been impacted professionally in some way due to COVID-19. (Representational Image)
Worker optimism shaken due to COVID-19; future outlook positive in India: Survey
Supreme Court. (File photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Clampdown on information will be treated as contempt of court: SC
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Covid and the administration of a tragedy: How India lost the plot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
COVID-19 vaccine drive may leave blood banks dry
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 testing, amid surge in coronavirus cases, in Amravati, Maharashtra, Friday, April 16, 2021. (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra reports 63,309 COVID cases, 985 deaths amidst vaccine shortage
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp